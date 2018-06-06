Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares date, fight card, odds, main event on Showtime, location

Saturday night in Los Angeles is setting up to be one of the biggest of the year for Showtime Boxing. On June 9, a pair of super featherweights will square off in a rematch three years in the making when champion Leo Santa Cruz battles Abner Mares.

Santa Cruz (34-1, 19 KOs) and Mares (31-2, 15 KOs) went toe-to-toe in August 2015 for the vacant WBA super featherweight title. The two warriors went at it for the full 12 rounds, with Santa Cruz emerging as the new titleholder with a majority decision win. Since that night, boxing fans have been clamoring for the sequel, and Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime will bring exactly that to us.

In the time since that first fight, Santa Cruz actually lost the championship to Carl Frampton in July 2016, only to regain it back in January 2017. Mares has gone 2-0 since losing out on the title to Santa Cruz, hoping a third-consecutive win will redeem him of that 2015 loss and crown him a champion once again.

The co-main event of the evening on Showtime will also bring us a championship bout, as Jermell Charlo defends his WBC junior middleweight title against Austin Trout.

The two-fight card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on June 9 live on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is a look at the official card set for this edition of Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime.