Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares fight card, odds, date, Showtime boxing, location

It's being dubbed the Battle for Los Angeles. It's also one of Showtime's biggest matchups of the year. When featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz meets up with Abner Mares in a rematch from 2015, nothing short of fireworks can be expected.

Santa Cruz (34-1, 19 KOs) and Mares (31-2, 15 KOs) went toe-to-toe in August 2015 for the vacant WBA super featherweight title, with Santa Cruz emerging as the new titleholder with a majority decision win ater 12 grueling rounds. Since that night, boxing fans have been clamoring for the sequel, and Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime will bring exactly that to us.

In the time since that first fight, Santa Cruz actually lost the championship to Carl Frampton in July 2016, only to regain it back in January 2017. Mares has gone 2-0 since losing out on the title to Santa Cruz, hoping a third-consecutive win will redeem him of that 2015 loss and crown him a champion once again.

The two-fight card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on June 9 live on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is a look at the official card set for this edition of Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime.