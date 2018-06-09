Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares fight card, odds, undercard, date, Showtime boxing

It's being dubbed the Battle for Los Angeles. It's also one of Showtime's biggest matchups of the year. When featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz meets up with Abner Mares in a rematch from 2015, nothing short of fireworks can be expected.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Santa Cruz (34-1, 19 KOs) and Mares (31-2, 15 KOs) put on quite a show in their all-action thriller in 2015, and even though Santa Cruz emerged victorious, plenty of questions still remain heading into this rematch.

More Santa Cruz-Mares: Leo draws inspiration from dad

In the time since that first fight, Santa Cruz actually lost the title to Carl Frampton in July 2016, only to regain it back in January 2017. Mares has gone 2-0 since losing out on the title to Santa Cruz, hoping a third-consecutive win will redeem him of that 2015 loss and crown him a champion once again.

This card also marks the return of junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo as he gets a shot at a foe his brother, Jermall, dispatched of in Austin Trout.

The two-fight card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on June 9 live on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is a look at the official card set for this edition of Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime.