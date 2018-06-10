Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares fight: Live results, updates, highlights, Showtime boxing

Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares had an intense 36-minute relationship in 2015, but rather than getting back together immediately, they decided to see other featherweights first. On Saturday night, after combining for five wins in three states over the intervening 1,015 days, the two rivals who live less than 10 miles apart will return to the scene of their initial fracas – Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles – in what's nearly a lock to be one of 2018's best fights.

"I have to be smart," Santa Cruz said. "It's not going to be easy, because I want to please the fans and I have to make it a war and go out there and trade punches. It's going to be hard because I always try to please the fans. But I have to do it for myself too. We'll see what happens."

The rematch will be broadcast atop a two-bout card on Showtime beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The broadcast will begin with a 154-pound title bout between unbeaten WBC champion Jermell Charlo and No. 8 contender Austin Trout, himself a former world champion in the weight class. CBS Sports will be with you live for every punch thrown in the Battle for Los Angeles. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Santa Cruz vs. Mares live updates