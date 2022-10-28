A pair of celebrities with one exhibition boxing match under their belts between them clash on Saturday when former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell takes on former MMA standout Uriah Hall in a four-round cruiserweight match. Bell defeated former NFL standout Adrian Peterson by knockout in an exhibition match on Sept. 10 to kick off his boxing career. The Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall matchup will be the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight card is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET.

Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall preview

Both fighters enter the ring having experienced a lot of success in their other professions. Bell, was a standout running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets prior to turning to professional boxing. In an effort to hone his skills for the gridiron, Bell spent parts of the past seven years working on boxing mechanics as part of his training regimen. Bell has worked with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and trains full-time at Fortune Gym.

Prior to this fight, he took on Peterson, a former Minnesota Vikings running back, defeating him in a fifth-round technical knockout after Peterson was unable to continue after being knocked down. Bell, who is trained by Justin Fortune, was a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State by the Steelers with the 48th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Bell played for the Steelers until after the 2017 season when a contract dispute ended his Pittsburgh career. He signed with the New York Jets in 2019 before injuries slowed his career and he was released midway through the 2020 season. He also had brief stints with the Chiefs, Ravens and Bucs late in his career.

Hall, meanwhile, started his professional career 3-0 before he won the vacant Ring of Combat middleweight championship, where he defeated Roger Carroll by knockout in the Ring of Combat 30 on June 11, 2010. After losing that belt to future UFC champion Chris Weidman in Ring of Combat 31, he later went on to win the vacant Ring of Combat 41 middleweight championship by unanimous decision over Nodar Kudukhashvili. He also competed in the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter, going 4-0 on the show. In 28 career bouts, Hall went 17-11, with 13 wins by knockout, one by submission and three by decision.

Hall is tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Silva for the most knockouts in UFC middleweight history with eight. As he makes the transition to pro boxing, he is being trained by Sayif Saud at Fortis Gym in Dallas. He is a second degree black belt in Tiger Schulmann's Mixed Martial Arts. See Wise's pick at SportsLine.

