Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights, start time
Follow along as a pair of YouTube sensations battle it out in Los Angeles
Two of the Internet's most interesting characters will battle it out inside a boxing ring on Saturday night without headgear on as Logan Paul takes on KSI from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The two YouTube stars battled in out in 2018 in England as amateurs with headgear on and fought to a majority draw. Now, with both getting professional coaching, most notably from former heavyweight champ Shannon Briggs, the two will meet to finally settle the score after weeks of hellacious trash talk. Also on the card are a pair of current champions in WBC lightweight strapholder Devin Haney and WBO super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Logan Paul vs. KSI scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Total
Paul
KSI
Logan Paul vs. KSI card, results
Logan Paul vs. KSI, cruiserweights
Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Marcelo Coceres, WBO super middleweight title
Devin Haney vs. Alfredo Alvarez, WBC lightweight title
Thanks for stopping by.
-
KSI vs. Logan Paul fight card, odds
Two YouTube stars face off in a big money fight in Los Angeles
-
KSI vs. Logan Paul II: How we got here
The pair of Internet stars are hoping to grow their brands on Saturday night in Los Angeles
-
KSI vs. Logan Paul fight purses
The big money fight between two YouTube stars has both men taking home just shy of seven figures
-
Boxing P4P: Canelo takes top spot
In arguably the hottest pound-for-pound debate in recent memory, Canelo looks like the best...
-
Inoue rallies past Donaire for titles
The 'Monster' survived a bad cut above his right eye to score the decision win in Japan
-
Inoue vs. Donaire fight prediction, pick
The World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final features an unlikely pairing of finalists