Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux: Channel, odds, live stream, watch online, start time

Two of the world's top boxers will square off on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Arena

Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux are set to take center stage on Saturday night in a match pitting two fighters who have each won multiple Olympic gold medals -- the first such match ever seen in the sport. Legend Roy Jones Jr. went so far as to say it's the best fight on paper in the history of boxing. It's also dripping with storylines.

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) has yet to find any real competition in his current weight class, and the same can be said of Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), who is moving up two weight classes to take this fight. Rigondeaux was also represented by promoter Bob Arum for the early stages of his career before Arum dropped him. Now, it all comes to a head when Lomachenko and Rigondeaux square off at the "World's most famous arena." Here's everything you need to know about the fight.

Lomachenko-Rigondeaux viewing info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden Arena -- New York
Channel: ESPN
Stream: Watch ESPN

Also on the main card will be Olympic boxing phenom Shakur Stevenson in his fourth professional bout. The budding featherweight will look to keep his undefeated record in tact when he squares off with Oscar Mendoza (4-2, 1 KO). Plus on the preliminary card, women's lightweight Mikaela Mayer (2-0, 2 KOs) makes her return when she faces Nydia Feliciano (9-8-3, 0 KOs). Here's how the main card looks with the latest odds.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Vasyl Lomachenko (c) -315

Guillermo Rigondeaux +245

WBO Junior lightweight title

Michael Conlan -10000

Luis Molina +1600

Featherweight

 Christopher Diaz -1600

Bryant Cruz +800

Junior lightweight

Shakur Stevenson -10000

Oscar Mendoza +1600

Featherweight

