Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux: Watch online, start time, live stream, fight card, odds

Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux are set to take center stage on Saturday night in a match pitting two fighters who have each won multiple Olympic gold medals -- the first such match ever seen in the sport. Legend Roy Jones Jr. went so far as to say it's the best fight on paper in the history of boxing. It's also dripping with storylines.

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) has yet to find any real competition in his current weight class, and the same can be said of Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), who is moving up two weight classes to take this fight. Rigondeaux was also represented by promoter Bob Arum for the early stages of his career before Arum dropped him. Now, it all comes to a head when Lomachenko and Rigondeaux square off at the "World's most famous arena." Here's everything you need to know about the fight.

Lomachenko-Rigondeaux viewing info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden Arena -- New York

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Also on the main card will be Olympic boxing phenom Shakur Stevenson in his fourth professional bout. The budding featherweight will look to keep his undefeated record in tact when he squares off with Oscar Mendoza (4-2, 1 KO). Plus on the preliminary card, women's lightweight Mikaela Mayer (2-0, 2 KOs) makes her return when she faces Nydia Feliciano (9-8-3, 0 KOs). Here's how the main card looks with the latest odds.