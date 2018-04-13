LOOK: Boxer wearing 'America 1st' trunks with wall pattern defeated by Mexican fighter

American boxer Rod Salka had what he thought was a great idea in order to play a mind game against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas. Salka showed up to the fight sporting red, white and blue trunks in a brick pattern with the words "America 1st" on the waist, a clear reference to Donald Trump's promise to build a wall along the Mexican border to keep immigrants out of the United States.

As it turned out, Vargas was not intimidated by the trunks, and he proceeded to beat up on Salka for six rounds before Salka quit on his stool.

So last night Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his shorts against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas. He then took a six round beating from Vargas and quit on his stool... pic.twitter.com/olby89z8SJ — Against The Ropes (@ATRboxinguk) April 13, 2018

Salka tried to enter the political arena in 2016 when he challenged Democrat Bill Kortz in Pennsylvania's 38th District. Salka drew 34 percent of the vote from Kortz, who has been tenured since 2006.

The boxer is now 24-5 in his career with this marking his first loss since he was eviscerated in two rounds by Danny Garcia at the Barclays Center in 2014. The booking of the fight was criticized for being too one-sided -- as Garcia was 28-0 at the time. Salka was 5-0 since then, but Vargas brought that streak to a screeching halt.