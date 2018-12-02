LOOK: Deontay Wilder entered ring dressed like Disney villain, and Twitter couldn't get enough

Deontay Wilder showed up for his heavyweight title defense against Tyson Fury in style. Accompanied by recording artist Jay Rock -- who was rapping his hit song "Win," while three musicians enthusiastically played horns -- Wilder wore a gold crown on his head and mask that covered most of his face. Meanwhile, he had on a flowing, feathery robe.

It was an absolutely incredible entrance from Wilder, as he looked something like a Disney villain. It wasn't completely out of the ordinary for Wilder, as he typically rocks a mask on his way out to the ring. But this was a whole other level of crazy look. Unsurprisingly Twitter couldn't get enough of it. While many loved it, there were plenty of jokes thrown around as well.

jay rock!!! thats a tough intro!! wilder finna put fury to sleep — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 2, 2018

Deontay Wilder is dressed like he just got kicked out of a P-Funk cover band.... pic.twitter.com/mGjkbIQL94 — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) December 2, 2018

While the fight is obviously the main draw, the theatrics of the ring walk are just as much a part of the show, and Wilder didn't disappoint. For that matter, Fury didn't either, as he entered to raucous cheers from the traveling British contingent, dancing around with his trademark goofiness. Both fighters are looking to earn another belt to their collection and hopefully score a date with unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2019.