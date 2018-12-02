LOOK: Deontay Wilder entered ring dressed like Disney villain, and Twitter couldn't get enough
Wilder entered along with recording artist Jay Rock
Deontay Wilder showed up for his heavyweight title defense against Tyson Fury in style. Accompanied by recording artist Jay Rock -- who was rapping his hit song "Win," while three musicians enthusiastically played horns -- Wilder wore a gold crown on his head and mask that covered most of his face. Meanwhile, he had on a flowing, feathery robe.
It was an absolutely incredible entrance from Wilder, as he looked something like a Disney villain. It wasn't completely out of the ordinary for Wilder, as he typically rocks a mask on his way out to the ring. But this was a whole other level of crazy look. Unsurprisingly Twitter couldn't get enough of it. While many loved it, there were plenty of jokes thrown around as well.
While the fight is obviously the main draw, the theatrics of the ring walk are just as much a part of the show, and Wilder didn't disappoint. For that matter, Fury didn't either, as he entered to raucous cheers from the traveling British contingent, dancing around with his trademark goofiness. Both fighters are looking to earn another belt to their collection and hopefully score a date with unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2019.
-
Fury gets up from huge knockdown
Wilder connected with a right hand, and a follow-up left hook that put Fury flat on his ba...
-
Wilder vs. Fury ends in split draw
Wilder knocked down Fury twice and retained his WBC heavyweight title despite Fury controlling...
-
Wilder vs. Fury: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title showdown on Saturday in Los Ang...
-
Hurd rallies for TKO win over Wellborn
'Swift' looked a little shaky to start, but put together a thunderous knockout in the fourth...
-
Ortiz finishes off Kauffman with ease
'King Kong' was coasting through his latest fight before finishing off Kauffman in the 10th...
-
Gvozdyk dispatches Stevenson with TKO
Gvozdyk finished off 'Superman' beautifully late in the fight to claim the belt