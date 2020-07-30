Eddie Hearn is not afraid of taking a big risk to push Matchroom Boxing forward. In the continuing efforts of boxing promoters to find a way to hold events, Hearn launched a wild plan to hold fights in the backyard of his palatial estate in Essex, England.

A crew has constructed what Hearn has called "Fight Camp" in his yard, overlooking London and with plans for light shows, fireworks and £1 million in production costs. The action kicks off Saturday with an event headlined by Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman in a super welterweight fight that will stream on DAZN.

For Hearn, the key to success with the experiment is to avoid the "studio boxing" feel other promotions have attempted in recent weeks, including Top Rank working from a "bubble" in Las Vegas.

"We will see what we can deliver for Fight Camp," Hearn explained on a Zoom call with media. "The whole idea of what I'm trying to deliver is get people excited about the surroundings, environment, and get them intrigued to tune in. It's not easy. I'm a real non-believer in studio boxing, I don't think it works and I hope we can bring a different spectacle."

Fighters, trainers, staff and crew are all being tested for COVID-19 in an attempt to ensure the event goes off with all the spectacular festivities Hearn has planned.

"The house is out of use during the period of the show, everything we need for the show is being built," Matchroom CEO Frank Smith told ESPN. "The TV production area and changing rooms have been built outside in the garden. We have had to produce facilities where all the lighting and pyrotechnics guys will be. They will be temporary structures and the building started on July 24. When they are done, the venue will be sealed off.

"We have quite a bit of land around the offices to put on a spectacular evening. It will not go dark until 9.30 p.m. so the fireworks are really for the main event. We are putting together big light shows to make it look as good as possible and rather than in a studio where you are restricted by what you can do there. You can see Canary Wharf one way, and the other way where we are filming towards is the house. We're on top of a hill so it's a good vantage point, but we are open to the wind and the elements."