LOOK: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao share an incredibly awkward handshake attempt

If Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are serious about a rematch, their unofficial promotions for it are off to a rather awkward start.

Both boxers were in attendance at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday, and as Pacquiao documented on Instagram, the former "Fight of the Century" rivals shared a friendly court-side greeting during the night.

The interaction inevitably reignited speculation of another Mayweather-Pacquiao brawl, which the latter said he was open to after defeating former Mayweather protege Adrian Broner in Las Vegas. Even more so, it sparked a discussion of how uncomfortable a handshake can possibly be.

With Mayweather going for the dap, Pacquiao going for the shake and all of it inexplicably filmed in slow motion, the awkwardness was at peak level:

People noticed it, too, firing jokes not only about the botched handshake but the likelihood that Mayweather and Pacquiao are conspiring to milk boxing fans of their money for the second time since their fight in 2015.

already hyping up the fake beef for the next big payday — Tre (@trapgodtre) January 22, 2019

Getting on the phone later to schedule that rematch like pic.twitter.com/MD0XDIQZjC — Betsology (@betsology) January 22, 2019

He ain’t fooled by the fake love 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lDykpbEBHu — 2Black & 2Proud✊🏾 (@BLAKJAQTNP) January 22, 2019

This was actually more violent. — Robbie Lewis (@LewisRobbie12) January 22, 2019

Rumors have connected Mayweather and Pacquiao many times since their first fight, which the former won via unanimous decision after a relatively unexciting 12-round defensive showcase. But Mayweather refused to confirm or deny any interest in a rematch when asked recently by Jim Gray whether he'd accept Pacquiao's challenge to go at it again.