LOOK: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao share an incredibly awkward handshake attempt
It's debatable whether this was more exciting than their first fight
If Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are serious about a rematch, their unofficial promotions for it are off to a rather awkward start.
Both boxers were in attendance at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday, and as Pacquiao documented on Instagram, the former "Fight of the Century" rivals shared a friendly court-side greeting during the night.
The interaction inevitably reignited speculation of another Mayweather-Pacquiao brawl, which the latter said he was open to after defeating former Mayweather protege Adrian Broner in Las Vegas. Even more so, it sparked a discussion of how uncomfortable a handshake can possibly be.
With Mayweather going for the dap, Pacquiao going for the shake and all of it inexplicably filmed in slow motion, the awkwardness was at peak level:
People noticed it, too, firing jokes not only about the botched handshake but the likelihood that Mayweather and Pacquiao are conspiring to milk boxing fans of their money for the second time since their fight in 2015.
Rumors have connected Mayweather and Pacquiao many times since their first fight, which the former won via unanimous decision after a relatively unexciting 12-round defensive showcase. But Mayweather refused to confirm or deny any interest in a rematch when asked recently by Jim Gray whether he'd accept Pacquiao's challenge to go at it again.
-
Manny Pacquiao's home burglarized
Pacquiao did beat Broner in the fight, though, showing he's still got fight in him
-
Pacquiao outclasses Broner for win
Pacquiao looked like his old self in dominating Broner over 12 grueling rounds
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming to start the new year in boxing
-
Pacquiao wants Mayweather rematch
After scoring a unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner, Pacquiao expressed interest in a...
-
Pacquiao vs. Broner preview, prediction
Two boxing veterans will go toe to toe on Saturday night in Las Vegas with plenty on the l...
-
How to watch, stream Pacquiao vs. Broner
All the info you need to watch the welterweight world title bout on Saturday night