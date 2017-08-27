LOOK: Floyd Mayweather billboard gets vandalized with '49-1' and an Irish flag

Conor McGregor is technically a long shot to win his bout with Floyd Mayweather, but you wouldn't know it from talking to his fans. One of Mayweather's "The Money Team" billboards in Las Vegas was altered, showing a "49-1" record and an Irish flag. McGregor has talked himself up from Day 1 in this fight, and clearly that cockiness has rubbed off on his fans.

Mayweather is yet to lose a fight with this being the 50th of his illustrious career. It's also expected to be his last. Both fighters have already guaranteed that the fight won't go the distance, which is likely refreshing to fans after Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 to a win by decision. Mayweather doesn't seem to seek knockouts anymore, but he may make an exception in this fight.

The vandalism apparently occurred overnight, as it wasn't in this condition on Friday. Needless to say, it's unlikely that Team Mayweather will be particularly pleased. Both fighters have been adamant that the other is full of hot air. Luckily, they have a ring to settle the score. McGregor has mocked Mayweather for everything from his gambling to his seemingly lackadaisical attitude, whereas Mayweather has attacked McGregor on his weight and his boorishness. Apparently, some of the constant talking has permeated the spectating ranks as well.