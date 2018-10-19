LOOK: Floyd Mayweather calls out 'Golden Girl' Oscar De La Hoya, takes shot at Canelo Alvarez

No matter how hard you try, you can't keep Floyd Mayweather out of the headlines for too long. First, Mayweather replied to a challenge from Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying that he's ready to fight the UFC lightweight champion. Now, he's revisiting beefs from his past, specifically the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Alvarez's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Of Alvarez, Mayweather said in an Instagram caption: "It didn't matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Connor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo's cheating ass and I beat the brakes off him too!"

There's obviously a shot at Conor McGregor in there too (who lost by TKO last year), but Alvarez is the primary target.

Mayweather also turned his sights to De La Hoya, posting an infamous of the boxer and Golden Boy Promotions founder in fishnets and high heels, with a caption that reads: "11yrs ago,I fought her and her name is Oscar 'Golden Girl' Dela Hoya. Please leave the most disrespectful caption you can think of."

On the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club," De La Hoya addressed the photos to Charlamagne Tha God last year, calling them "a bad time in my life. That's it. That happened, what, 10 years ago? They're still popping up, but that's the power of the social media."

De La Hoya clapped back at Mayweather, saying "Hey, @Canelo someone is salty about your record breaking contract with @dazn_usa. Good thing we will never resort to hitting women" with the very subtle hashtags "#DomesticAbuser," "#DomesticViolence."

The contract De La Hoya is referring to is Alvarez's DAZN contract that's worth a minimum of $365 million, the biggest athlete contract in sports history. This would, of course, explain the timing of Mayweather's assault. He loves his status as the highest-paid athlete in the world, so coming after Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions probably isn't a coincidence.

Mayweather defeated De La Hoya in 2007 and Alvarez in 2013. Who knows what this will mean for his fighting future, but he certainly isn't shying away from any beef in his latest retirement.