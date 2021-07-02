In the leadup to Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Logan Paul in June, the boxing legend threw out an offer to train former UFC champion Tyron Woodley ahead of Woodley's pro boxing debut against Jake Paul on Aug. 28. Woodley had accepted the offer shortly after it was made and Woodley posted photos of the two working together in the gym on Monday.

"Give me Tyron Woodley," Mayweather said at the media day for his fight with Logan Paul in June. "I'm gonna make sure I get in camp and I'm gonna train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us."

Woodley was quick to accept that same day, saying during his own media event for the Jake Paul fight, "I just talked to him today. For sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all-time? He's already my dog. We've been talking about training anyways, so for sure, definitely going to take him up on that."

The two are now working together in Las Vegas, with Woodley posting several pictures of their work on Instagram.

"Bank robbery in progress," Woodley wrote. "Y'all f--ked up! It's stuck now."

Paul is 3-0 as a professional, knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his three trips to the boxing ring. Woodley was in Askren's corner for his fight, which ended in less than two minutes.

Woodley won the UFC welterweight championship with a knockout of Robbie Lawler in July 2016, successfully defending the belt multiple times before losing it to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. He departed the UFC after going on a four-fight losing skid.