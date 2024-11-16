Jake Paul claims that he will be wearing "the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing" when he faces Mike Tyson on Friday night. Previews of the outfit certainly seem to live up to those claims.

Speaking during an appearance on the "Talk Tuah" podcast, Paul said his gear cost $1 million and gave a brief hint of what can be expected from his ring walk.

"This outfit that I've made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing," Paul said. "It's $1 million, it cost a pretty penny and it is very shiny, that's the hints that I will give. For the walkout, I'm going to be driving in a certain vehicle to the ring, and the rest you're going to have to wait and see. The song is kind of relating to Mike Tyson's career and a film that he did."

Paul's outfit features "features 380 carats of VVS diamonds, a bespoke Italian wool suit by David August, and handcrafted designs made in LA," according to All The Smoke Boxing.

In 2014, Amir Khan wore shorts made of Nappa Leather with a Crocodile leather trim and a waistband woven with 24 karat gold thread that reportedly cost $50,000. If Paul's claims of the cost of his outfit for Friday are true, it puts even that show of extravagance to shame.