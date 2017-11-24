LOOK: Manny Pacquiao wishes Conor McGregor a nice holiday, hints at 2018 fight
Pacquiao wants to get McGregor back into the ring next year
Oh boxing, what would we do without you? For Thanksgiving, Manny Pacquiao was thankful for Twitter. On what other platform can you tweet "Happy Thanksgiving" at a fighter from another sport and generate some free buzz? Pacquiao did that just that, tweeting a picture of Conor McGregor telling him to "stay fit" before adding the hashtag "#realboxingmatch."
After seeing the draw that Floyd Mayweather had against McGregor, it's an interesting proposition. We aren't far removed from a time that Mayweather-Pacquiao was the biggest fight ever. It wasn't a threatening challenge on Pacquiao's part, more of an invitation in the tweet.
Pacquiao's last fight was in July, where he lost to Jeff Horn in front of Horn's home crowd in Brisbane, Australia to drop the welterweight title in extremely controversial fashion. Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya have challenged McGregor in the past month, but McGregor has been noncommittal about returning to that particular ring.
McGregor has also had other things to worry about. He was allegedly pulled from Dec. 30's UFC 219 after inciting a brawl at Bellator 187 in Ireland. Although it's unknown if he'll get back into the ring, Pacquiao is the perfect person to issue this challenge -- Pacquiao may not be what he was in 2015, but he's still a big boxing name. He's part of one of the biggest cards of all time. And McGregor takes those kinds of challenges to heart.
-
Kovalev 'recharged' for title return
Kovalev is set to face Vyacheslav Shabranskyy on Saturday for vacant WBO light heavyweight...
-
Spence to defend title against Peterson
Lamont Peterson was forced to relinquish his WBA title in order to secure the Jan. 20 show...
-
Notebook: Tyson Fury issues 'hit list'
Plus, Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux reveal rehydration clause for Dec. 9 showd...
-
De La Hoya: I'll return to KO McGregor
The 44-year-old promoter and Hall of Fame fighter said he needs 'two rounds' to defeat the...
-
Hearn ready to take over American boxing
Hearn, who credits UFC as inspiration, begins his British Invasion on Saturday in New York
-
BOX: Hearn on Joshua-Wilder
The guys speak with promoter Eddie Hearn about whether a Joshua-Wilder superfight is possi...
Add a Comment