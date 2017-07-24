LOOK: You can now own a Conor McGregor 'f--- you' suit, but for a steep price

Conor McGregor made quite the splash at his first press conference with Floyd Mayweather by sporting a suit that literally read 'f--- you,' and his influence is extending now into the fashion world. McGregor and tailor David August have teamed up, and the suit will be on sale for a limited time at a price tag of $6,500. The site claims that the suit generally takes 12-15 weeks to produce.

The entire description is hilarious, as the nature of suit flies in the face of the attitude that tailors generally portray. There are only so many ways to say "this suit says f--- you" without saying it. Instead, it eschews the word by presenting itself to those that are "interested in taking similar risks" as Conor McGregor and creating pinstripes "with explicit fighting words presented in a vertical repeat."

Here's how the suit is introduced on the site:

Infamy and notoriety isn't always bad, especially in the case of one bold, brave, confident friend of ours who revels in pushing boundaries. For those interested in taking similar risks, we have recreated our original custom 3-piece suit produced exclusively for Conor McGregor and we are making it available as a limited-edition custom order.

The only troublesome thing about his description is that the exclusivity is now in question, but someone saw dollar signs and here we are. The description concludes by saying: "Be among an exclusive group of owners." Pro tip, however: Maybe don't wear this to your next business meeting, because if you do, this suit might be out of your price range very soon.