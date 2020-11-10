Ryan Garcia was set to be the latest in a lightweight division suddenly filled with young, rising superstars to step into the ring for a big fight in 2020. Unfortunately for Garcia, that bout is being pushed off its originally planned Dec. 5 date after opponent Luke Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced the news of Campbell's positive test on Tuesday, noting the 33-year-old has finished self-isolation following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis and will return to training soon. He will not, however, be ready for Dec. 5 and they are currently looking to secure a new date.

Garcia, 22, has been impressive in his young career while running up a 20-0 record with 17 of those wins coming by knockout. Equally as important to his position in the sport, Garcia represents a modern fighter who has gained fame more from being a social media influencer than his in-ring work.

In Campbell, Garcia would have faced his biggest test to date. Campbell is a former multi-time world title challenger who was competitive with both Jorge Linares and Vasiliy Lomachenko. A win for Garcia would have put him in the mix with fellow young stars at lightweight such as Teofimo Lopez Jr., Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis, all of whom have picked up high-profile victories in recent months.

Thankfully, Hearn has suggested there should only be a "slight delay" before a new date is confirmed.