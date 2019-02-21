Manny Pacquiao 'discouraging' son from getting into boxing, following in his footsteps

Although Manny Pacquiao seems to be reaching the end of boxing career as he heads into his 40s, that doesn't mean that he doesn't recognize the dangers of the sport. Pacquiao's son, Jimuel, is starting to get into boxing himself, and Pacquiao has said that he's trying to nip it in the bud.

A video surfaced of Pacquiao's son boxing, and it caught some fire. Pacquiao, however, doesn't want his son to get too committed.

"We are really discouraging him. In our home we don't have any gloves or boxing equipment," Pacquiao told ABS-CBN News. "But we have a basketball court."

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Pacquiao, however, said that discouraging Jimuel is proving to be difficult -- and Manny said that to him it was a means to an end.

"I told him I only took up boxing because we were poor. It was a way for me to support my family," Pacquiao said, who has been boxing professionally for 24 years.

Although Jimuel "really wants to" be a boxer, according to Manny, "It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is."

Pacquiao is in the twilight of his career, and he currently serves as a senator in the Philippines. He is 61-7-2 in his illustrious boxing career, but it sounds like he won't have a hard time hanging up the gloves -- though he may struggle if his son hopes to continue the legacy.