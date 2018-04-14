Manny Pacquiao, longtime boxing trainer Freddie Roach part ways after 16 years

Manny Pacquiao is no longer under the guidance of Freddie Roach. The duo each released a statement on Friday night announcing they won't be working together for Pacquiao's upcoming fight against Lucas Matthysse.

"Pacquiao will be joined by his new promotions team along with trainers Restituto 'Buboy' Fernandez and Raides 'Nonoy' Neri," Pacquiao's team said in a press release.

Pacquiao (59-7-2) has worked with Roach as his lead coach since 2002 after he became the IBF super bantamweight champion. The two have had a close relationship with Roach trying to prevent Pacquiao from further injury on multiple occasions. Roach said on Friday that he hasn't been officially informed he's out as his lead trainer, according to the L.A. Times.

"Manny and I had a great run for [16] years -- longer than most marriages and certainly a rarity for boxing. I wouldn't trade any of it. Inside the boxing ring and the political ring, I wish Manny nothing but the best," Roach said in a statement. "I would be lying if I didn't say I wasn't hurt that he didn't contact me personally about his decision, but the great times we enjoyed together far outweigh that."

Pacquiao also recently split with his longtime promoter Bob Arum as he prepares for the upcoming bout against Matthysse on July 14.