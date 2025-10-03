Manny Pacquiao could be back in a boxing ring before long. Pacquiao is eyeing a January fight with Rolando "Rolly" Romero, according to Pacquiao's longtime advisor.

Pacquiao is itching for another scrap after his recent comeback against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The Filipino legend's advisor, Sean Gibbons, told ESPN that a fight with Romero is a top priority.

"We would have loved to fight again before the end of the year, but the timing didn't work out," Gibbons told ESPN on Thursday. "2026 will be a new year with new beginnings and hopefully a new opponent. I think the perfect time for Manny to make a statement to come back is January, and I think the perfect opponent is Rolly Romero."

The publication reports that sources confirmed negotiations for a January fight between Pacquiao and Romero have started.

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) returned to active competition in July after a four-year retirement. Pacquiao, 46, exceeded expectations in a bid to break his own record as the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title, but fell short of that lofty goal. Paciquaio, a betting underdog, took Barrios to a majority draw. It was the second time Barrios scraped by with his title after previously fighting Abel Ramos to a split draw.

Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) would benefit greatly from Pacquiao's star power. "Rolly" redeemed knockout losses to Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz, who next fight Jake Paul and Lamont Roach Jr., respectively, by beating Ryan Garcia for the vacant WBA welterweight title. Pacquiao and Romero will be 47 and 30, respectively, if the fight takes place next year.