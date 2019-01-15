Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight card, odds: Champion favored to retain welterweight title
Oddsmakers see Pacquiao emerging successful in his United States return
We are set for the first big boxing showdown of 2019. Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view (9 p.m. ET), the legendary Manny Pacquiao will make his return to fight in the United States for the first time in over two years as he puts his WBA welterweight championship on the line against challenger Adrien Broner.
Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) last fought in July 2018, a TKO victory over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia that earned him the WBA welterweight title he'll be defending on Saturday evening inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The eight-division world champion continually sets out to prove he has much gas left in the tank, and running with another title has certainly made that point clear. The controversial Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) will be setting out to earn his first victory since January 2017 if he can somehow upset Pacquiao. Following a unanimous decision loss to Mikey Garcia in July 2017, Broner battled Jessie Vargas to a majority draw last April.
In addition to the Pacquiao-Broner showdown for the welterweight title on Saturday, the vacant WBA interim light heavyweight title will be up for grabs as Badou Jack takes on Marcus Browne.
Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Showtime PPV, with odds provided via Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Manny Pacquiao (c) -300
Adrien Broner +230
WBA welterweight title
Badou Jack -200
Marcus Browne +160
WBA interim light heavyweight title
Nordine Oubaaii -900
Rau'shee Warren +550
Vacant WBC bantamweight title
Jhack Tepora -3000 (c)
Hugo Ruiz +1100
WBA interim featherweight title
