Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight purses, salaries for welterweight title fight

Saturday night, the legendary Manny Pacquiao will make the first defense of his secondary WBA welterweight championship since he claimed in July 2018 when he puts it on the line against challenger Adrien Broner. The fight will take place on Showtime pay-per-view, with the main card kicking off the festivities at 9 p.m. ET. With just one day left until the welterweight title showdown, we're learning just how much coin all the fighters on the PPV portion of the card will be walking away with when all is said and done.

According to figures obtained by ESPN, Pacquiao will earn $10 million for putting his title on the line Saturday inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, while the challenger Broner will pocket $2.5 million. Both fighters, however, will also be compensated a percentage of the profits the PPV event ultimately brings in.

In the co-main event that's being contested for the WBA silver light heavyweight championship, Badou Jack will earn $500,000 while his opponent, Marcus Browne, comes away with $250,000 for leading everyone into the marquee fight of the evening on Saturday.

As for the remaining two bouts on the PPV portion of the Pacquiao vs. Broner card: Rau'shee Warren will earn $125,000 and Nordine Oubaali $85,000 for their WBC bantamweight title clash, while Jhack Tepora clears $50,000 and Hugo Ruiz $30,000 for their showdown for the interim WBA featherweight championship.