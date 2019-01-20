Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time

The first pay-per-view of 2019 has arrived. Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) will take on Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) in the main event of Saturday night's show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Pacquiao's secondary WBA welterweight belt will be on the line, but perhaps more importantly, the opportunity to remain a relevant, high-level fighter will be as well.

Pacquiao enters off a knockout victory over Lucas Matthysse last July -- his first knockout in nine years -- and a win could propel him into a highly lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Broner, meanwhile, hasn't won since early 2017, and will be hoping to secure the first signature victory of his career.

On the undercard, Badou Jack will take on Marcus Browne for the vacant WBC silver light heavyweight belt, Nordine Oubaali and Rau'shee Warren will battle for the vacant WBC bantam weight title, and Alberto Guevara against Hugo Ruiz in a featherweight bout

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Pacquiao vs. Broner card, results

Manny Pacquiao (c) vs. Adrien Broner, WBA "regular" welterweight title

Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne, WBC silver light heavyweight title

Nordine Oubaali vs. Rau'shee Warren, WBC bantamweight title

Alberto Guevara vs. Hugo Ruiz, featherweights

Pacquiao vs. Broner scorecard, coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Pacquiao

Broner



