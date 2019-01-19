Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner: Live stream, watch online, start time, Showtime PPV price, record

We will be treated to the first major boxing prize fight of 2019 on Saturday night. Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring to put his secondary WBA welterweight world title on the line against one of the more controversial names in the sport, Adrien Broner. The bout will go down inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which is very fitting to get the 2019 calendar year in boxing started.

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) will be making his first defense of that WBA "regular" welterweight championship since he captured it from Lucas Matthysse via TKO in the seventh round in July 2018. The 40-year-old, eight-division champion continues to show us all that he can still get it done in the ring, and a successful defense -- especially a convincing one -- of that welterweight title on Saturday night may even put him in line for that rumored rematch with Floyd Mayweather (whether fans want to see it or not) somewhere down the line.

Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) has not had the best run in his last two fights. After dropping a lopsided unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in July 2017, Broner fought Jessie Vargas to a majority draw in April 2018, even though there were some who sided with him in that one after some solid work in the later rounds. But if Broner can defeat Pacquiao and claim the WBA welterweight title, he'll have himself immediately back on track.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Pacquiao vs. Broner event, with the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. ET.

Pacquiao vs. Broner viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App