Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner odds, betting lines: Picks and top predictions from boxing insider

Manny Pacquiao will defend the WBA Welterweight Championship on Saturday night in a fight against former WBA champion Adrien Broner. The 29-year-old Broner is 11 years younger than Pacquiao, but the only eight-division champion in boxing history is the favorite. Pacquiao is -280 to win (risk $280 to win $100), while the underdog is +230 (risk $100 to win $230) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Broner odds. However, Broner's epic counter-punching makes him a threat even if he's behind in the fight, so you'll want to consider all possibilities. Before you make your Pacquiao vs. Broner picks and predictions, check out what SportsLine boxing guru Peter Kahn is predicting for Saturday night's epic fight at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

This is the same expert who called Shawn Porter upsetting Danny Garcia in September, which paid +140 on the money line, and called the GGG vs. Canelo draw. Now he's dialed in on Pacquiao-Broner and just locked in his top boxing picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

For Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas, Kahn knows that one of Pacquiao's big advantages will be his ability to use his quickness to outflank the more defensive Broner. He'll piece together combinations that score big with judges, which Kahn thinks could put Broner in constant jeopardy.

"Pacquiao is going to come forward, press the action, and keep Broner on the defensive by using his speed and combination punching," Kahn told SportsLine.

Throughout his career, Pacquiao has evolved, moving from knockout artist to crafty veteran. The question is how well he'll fare against a much younger fighter like Broner, who's an impressive 33-3 with one draw in his career and has a lethal combination of power and speed. "Broner is successful when he can make his opponents miss and use his long left hook to land at will," Kahn said.

Now Kahn has scouted Broner vs. Pacquiao from every angle and locked in his best bets. We can tell you he likes the fight to go all 12 rounds, but his bigger play is on the winner. He's identified the critical x-factor that makes one fighter a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacquiao vs. Broner? And what critical x-factor makes one fighter a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Pacquiao vs. Broner winner, all from the fight game insider and betting guru who called Shawn Porter's upset of Danny Garcia.