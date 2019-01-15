Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

The eyes of fight fans everywhere will be on the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday as 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao puts his WBA Welterweight Championship on the line against 29-year-old Adrien Broner. Pacquiao enters the fight at 60-7-2 in his career and won his title in July against Lucas Matthysse. Broner is at 33-3-1-1 for his career and is also a former WBA Welterweight Champion. However, the current champ is a -280 favorite in the latest Pacquiao vs. Broner odds, with the challenger listed at +230 as the underdog. Before you make your Pacquiao vs. Broner picks and predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine boxing insider Peter Kahn has to say about the action.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

This is the same expert who called Shawn Porter upsetting Danny Garcia in September, which paid +140 on the money line, and called the GGG vs. Canelo draw.

Kahn knows that Pacquiao's strength, even as he ages, continues to be his quickness. His head movement is still top of the class, and he can put together devastating combinations that can be troublesome even for much younger fighters like Broner.

"Pacquiao is going to come forward, press the action, and keep Broner on the defensive by using his speed and combination punching to prevent Broner from being an effective counter-puncher," Kahn told SportsLine.

Kahn also knows that Broner is excellent on defense, which could yield plenty of opportunities for the challenger. "An excellent defensive fighter and counter-puncher, Broner is successful when he can make opponents miss and use his long left hook to land at will," Kahn said.

