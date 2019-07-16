Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight card, odds: Veteran favored in welterweight title showdown

Welterweight boxing is at the forefront of the sweet science right now, and Saturday night on Fox PPV, the hottest division in boxing will bring us another monumental pay-per-view event. Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will look to sustain the resurgence he's been enjoying while winning four of his last five fights when he takes on the undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January in which he successfully defended his WBA (regular) welterweight title. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez in a matchup that ended a near-two-year layoff for Thurman as he dealt with injuries. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet. On the flip side, however, Pacquiao could stop the undefeated Thurman in his tracks and let the rest of the welterweights know that he plans on continuing to be a force.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete breakdown of Pacquiao vs. Thurman starting at the 44:05 mark below.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds provided via Westgate.

Fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Manny Pacquiao -150 Keith Thurman +130 WBA welterweight title Caleb Plant -2000 Mike Lee +1000 IBF super middleweight title Sergey Lipnets n/a John Molina Jr. n/a Welterweight

Props