Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight card, odds: Veteran favored in welterweight title showdown
Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division
Welterweight boxing is at the forefront of the sweet science right now, and Saturday night on Fox PPV, the hottest division in boxing will bring us another monumental pay-per-view event. Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will look to sustain the resurgence he's been enjoying while winning four of his last five fights when he takes on the undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman.
Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January in which he successfully defended his WBA (regular) welterweight title. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez in a matchup that ended a near-two-year layoff for Thurman as he dealt with injuries. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet. On the flip side, however, Pacquiao could stop the undefeated Thurman in his tracks and let the rest of the welterweights know that he plans on continuing to be a force.
Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds provided via Westgate.
Fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Manny Pacquiao -150
Keith Thurman +130
WBA welterweight title
Caleb Plant -2000
Mike Lee +1000
IBF super middleweight title
Sergey Lipnets n/a
John Molina Jr. n/a
Welterweight
Props
|Over/under rounds
|Odds
Manny Pacquiao over 11.5
-425
Keith Thurman under 11.5
+325
-
