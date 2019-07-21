Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time

LAS VEGAS -- Two of the biggest stars in boxing headline the most important pay-per-view bout of the calendar year thus far when unbeaten Keith Thurman defends his WBA welterweight title against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The 30-year-old Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) enters the bout with many questions still needing to be answered following a two-year layoff due to injury and a shaky comeback bout in January when he defeated Josesito Lopez by majority decision.

Despite being 40, the Filipino icon Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) enters as a slight betting favorite fresh off a pair of dominant wins over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner. The only fighter in boxing history to win titles in eight divisions, Pacquiao looks to add the full WBA 147-pound title to his mantle for the first time.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Pacquiao vs. Thurman scorecard, coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Pacquiao 0 Thurman 0

Pacquiao vs. Thurman card, results

Keith Thurman (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao, WBA welterweight title

Omar Figueroa vs. Yordenis Ugas, welterweights

Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson, welterweights

Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano, bantamweights

Caleb Plant (c) def. Mike Lee via third-round TKO -- IBF super middleweight title

