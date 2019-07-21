Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time
Follow along as Pacquaio and Thurman battle for the WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- Two of the biggest stars in boxing headline the most important pay-per-view bout of the calendar year thus far when unbeaten Keith Thurman defends his WBA welterweight title against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
The 30-year-old Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) enters the bout with many questions still needing to be answered following a two-year layoff due to injury and a shaky comeback bout in January when he defeated Josesito Lopez by majority decision.
Despite being 40, the Filipino icon Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) enters as a slight betting favorite fresh off a pair of dominant wins over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner. The only fighter in boxing history to win titles in eight divisions, Pacquiao looks to add the full WBA 147-pound title to his mantle for the first time.
Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast for top-notch boxing coverage each week.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Pacquiao vs. Thurman scorecard, coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Pacquiao
|0
Thurman
|0
Pacquiao vs. Thurman card, results
Keith Thurman (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao, WBA welterweight title
Omar Figueroa vs. Yordenis Ugas, welterweights
Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson, welterweights
Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano, bantamweights
Caleb Plant (c) def. Mike Lee via third-round TKO -- IBF super middleweight title
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Plant makes quick work of Lee
Plant is ready to start making unification fights at 168 pounds after another win
-
How to watch Pacquiao vs. Thurman
All the info you need to watch the welterweight world title bout on Saturday night
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight purses
PacMan will take home quite the haul for his efforts on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Dadashev has brain surgery after loss
Dadashev left the arena on a stretcher after his trainer, Buddy McGirt, stopped the fight after...
-
Spence vs. Porter set for September
The pair of 147-pounders will meet up in the hopes of moving closer to crowning an undisputed...
-
Top boxers pick Pacquiao vs. Thurman
Some of boxing's biggest names give their predictions ahead of Saturday's huge showdown