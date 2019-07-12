Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's nailed 3 straight fights

The WBA Welterweight Title will be on the line Saturday, July 20 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas when boxing legend Manny Pacquiao takes on 30-year-old American Keith Thurman. It's a unique stylistic clash, as Thurman has the height, length and power advantage, while Pacquiao is the more experienced and technically proficient boxer. The 40-year-old Phillipino senator has looked impressive his last two times out, with a TKO of Lucas Matthysse and a convincing decision over Adrien Broner to move to 61-7-2 in his career. However, Thurman is 29-0 and has had six months to collect himself after showing rust in his first fight back from the car accident that cost him two years of fighting. Pacquiao is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Thurman is a +120 (risk $100 to win $120) underdog in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Before you make your predictions for the fight, be sure to see the Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Kahn knows that Thurman will look to use his length against Pacquiao to avoid unnecessary body shots. The 30-year-old will use a combination of jabs and speedy footwork to avoid shots to the body. Thurman has a distinct height and reach advantage over Pacquiao, and he'll need to use both to keep the veteran from landing those lethal combination punches.



"Thurman is going to look to mitigate Pacquiao's activity, angles, southpaw stance and punches in bunches by keeping Pacquiao at arm's length," Kahn told SportsLine. "The jab and footwork of Thurman are all he's going to need to keep Pacquiao off him."

Kahn also knows that Pacquiao has made a career out of breaking down fighters who are often bigger, stronger and younger than he is. His four wins since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2015 have all come against younger fighters, including victories over Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas, who were both in their 20s at the time of those bouts.

Pacquiao won both fights convincingly by decision after landing significantly higher percentages of power punches, and he'll look to take a similar approach against Thurman. He'll be forward-moving and will try to slip inside, where height and reach don't have a significant impact.

