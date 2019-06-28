Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from expert who's nailed 3 straight fights

Forty-year-old Manny Pacquiao takes on undefeated American Keith Thurman in a blockbuster welterweight title fight on Saturday, July 20. The must-see bout goes down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Despite his age, Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) looked strong in his last two fights, knocking out Lucas Matthysse and earning a lopsided decision win over Adrien Broner. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) is a decade younger but was far from impressive in January when he returned from a 22-month injury layoff to outpoint Josesito Lopez. Pacquio, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds, with Thurman listed at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) in fight Vegas views as virtually even. Before you make any Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks, you'll want to see the boxing predictions from Peter Kahn, given the streak he's on.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Kahn knows Thurman has edges in height and reach and, due to the age gap, should have more stamina than Pacquiao in what is widely expected to be a long fight. Pacquiao will have to take risks to get past Thurman's jab, Kahn told SportsLine, since Thurman "will try to mitigate Pacquiao's activity, angles, southpaw stance and punches."

Despite his punching power, Thurman has been unable to knock out five of his last six opponents. And sharpness could be an issue since he's only fought twice in the past three years. However, Thurman said he's going to send Pacquiao into retirement.

"He is a legend; he will always be remembered in the sport," Thurman told reporters about Pacquiao. "But I'm going to do to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya... Oscar De La Hoya never fought again."

Pacquaio has won four of five fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. A senator in the Phillipines, Pacquiao has a break in his political duties that's allowing him a full training camp, per the Los Angeles Times.

