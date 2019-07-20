Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from proven expert who's hit 3 straight fights

A clash of styles will be on full display Saturday night in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year as the legendary Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman with the WBA Welterweight Title on the line. Once perhaps the most powerful pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Pacquiao, now age 40, has stayed near the top of the sport by relying on his technical expertise and overall experience. He enters Pacquiao vs. Thurman with a 61-7-2 career record and 39 knockouts. Pacquiao's pay-per-view fights have generated over a billion dollars in his career, and another massive audience is expected as he takes on Thurman, a powerful 30-year-old who will have an advantage in height and reach. Thurman enters Saturday's battle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 29-0 with 22 career knockouts. Despite that undefeated mark, he is the underdog at +140 (risk $100 to return $140), while Pac Man is the -160 favorite (risk $160 to return $100) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. The over-under for total rounds is 11.5, with the over favored at -330. Before locking in any Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks of your own, you'll want to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine guru Peter Kahn.

Kahn knows Thurman will be looking to prove himself after a rusty-looking majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in his comeback fight in January. Thurman has designs on getting back to the top of the division. In fact, a win over the only eight-division champion in boxing history would put him in a spot to earn a megafight against Errol Spence Jr., Terrence Crawford or possibly even a rematch with WBC champion Shawn Porter, whom Thurman beat in 2016.

Look for Thurman to use his jab to keep Pacquiao at bay and set up his bigger power punches. Pacquiao's lack of power (one knockout in his last 14 fights) should allow Thurman to be the aggressor. After starting his career as a puncher, Thurman has refined his style and will look to work the angles for a career-restoring win.

Kahn also knows that Pacquiao, like many of the all-time legends, has been able to refine his style late in his career. Many pundits wrote Pac Man off after back-to-back losses to Timothy Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012.

Perhaps realizing the days of consistent knockouts were over, Pacquiao has mastered his pacing and technique in recent years. Since going down in the sixth round against Marquez, Pac Man has pushed every other fight the full 12 rounds, with the exception of his TKO of Lucas Matthysse last July. In that span, his only losses have been to Floyd Mayweather Jr., a fight Pacquiao believes he should have won via decision, and a highly-controversial defeat via decision to Jeff Horn.

