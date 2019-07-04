Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from proven expert who's nailed 3 straight fights

Manny Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history and he's accomplished almost everything the sport has to offer. However, at 40-years-old, the legend has shown no signs of slowing down and on Saturday, July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, he'll put his reputation on the line again in a bout for the WBA Welterweight Title against Keith Thurman. The 30-year-old American enters the fight at 29-0, while Pacquiao is now 61-7-2 in his career and has over twice as many bouts to his credit. Despite being 10 years older, it's Pacquiao, the challenger, who enters the fight as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds, with the latter listed at -105. With oddsmakers viewing the fight as a virtual coin flip, you'll want to listen to the Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks from streaking SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn before making your own predictions.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Kahn knows that Thurman is the fighter with the most to prove entering the bout on July 20. At one point, the American was considered the man to beat in the welterweight division, but a neck injury suffered in a car accident put him out of action for nearly two years.

When he returned to fight Josesito Lopez in January, the rust showed in a majority decision win. However, Thurman has had nearly six months to shake that rust off and prepare for the biggest fight of his life. He'll be looking to use his size and youthful exuberance to fight off the tactical brilliance of Pacquiao.

"Thurman is going to look to mitigate Pacquiao's activity, angles, southpaw stance and punches by keeping Pacquiao at arm's length," Kahn told SportsLine.

Meanwhile, Pacquaio has won four of five fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. A senator in the Phillipines, Pacquiao has a break in his political duties that's allowing him a full training camp, per the Los Angeles Times.

