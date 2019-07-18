Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from same expert who's hit 3 straight fights

MGM Grand Garden Arena has hosted several of the most memorable boxing matches in history since it opened back in 1993. On Saturday, its hallowed halls will host another blockbuster match when Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman for the WBA Welterweight Championship. Pacquiao (61-7-2) is the only eight-division champion in the sport's history, but he's 40 years old, and boxing fans everywhere are wondering how much he has left in the tank. Meanwhile, Thurman (29-0-1) is undefeated, but looked rusty in a win over Josesito Lopez in January. That match marked his first fight in nearly two years due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Both fighters have plenty to prove on Saturday with a strap on the line. Pacquiao is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Thurman is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Before you make your boxing predictions, read the Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Kahn knows Thurman will enter his bout against Pacquiao looking to employ finesse and force. Thurman is three inches taller at 5-foot-7 and will also have a two-inch reach advantage. He'll look to use that length to keep Pacquiao on the outside, where he could struggle to land the point-scoring combinations that made him an all-time great.

However, Thurman isn't likely to be tentative either. He has 22 knockouts in his career and will be looking to take opportunities to end the fight when he sees them. That approach could be critical since Pacquiao's experience and understanding of how to outscore an opponent will give him a potential advantage if the fight goes to the scorecards. A win in Vegas would prove Thurman's technical ability and help vault him back to the top of the welterweight division.

Kahn also knows that Pacquiao has bounced back well after falling via unanimous decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, taking four of five fights since. He had a surprising setback against Australia's Jeff Horn in the summer of 2017, but one year leader took down Lucas Matthysse via technical knockout. In January, at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena ring he'll be fighting in on Saturday, he beat Adrien Broner via unanimous decision. Pacquiao will be unfazed by the raucous crowd and worldwide stage.

While the numbers might point to Thurman in several categories, it's tough to overstate the importance of Pacquiao's experience in the ring. He's been knocked out just once since 1999, so this fight has a strong chance of going the full 12 rounds. That could give Pacquio, a technical master known for his ability to pace and manage a fight, the edge if it goes to a decision.

