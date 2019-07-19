Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from top expert who's hit 3 straight fights

The WBA Welterweight Title is up for grabs on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena as Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman. Pacquiao is a 40-year-old boxing legend with an advantage when it comes to experience in blockbuster fights. He has also been in strong form recently, with four wins in his last five fights since a loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, Thurman is undefeated, has height and reach advantages over the veteran, and is the younger, hungrier fighter after missing two years in his prime because of injuries. Pacquiao is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Thurman is +142 (risk $100 to win $142). Pacquiao opened at -140 before his odds rose. Meanwhile, the over-under for total rounds is 11.5, priced at -350 for the over and +275 for the under according to the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Before you make your welterweight title predictions, be sure to read the Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Now, Kahn has broken down Pacquiao vs. Thurman like only he can and released his best bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Thurman will be looking to prove himself after a rusty-looking majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in his comeback fight in January. Thurman has designs on getting back to the top of the division. In fact, a win over the only eight-division champion in boxing history would put him in a spot to earn a megafight against Errol Spence Jr., Terrence Crawford or possibly even a rematch with WBC champion Shawn Porter, whom Thurman beat in 2016.

Look for Thurman to use his jab to keep Pacquiao at bay and set up his bigger power punches. Pacquiao's lack of power (one knockout in his last 14 fights) should allow Thurman to be the aggressor. After starting his career as a puncher, Thurman has refined his style and will look to work the angles for a career-restoring win.

Kahn also knows that Pacquiao has bounced back well after falling via unanimous decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, taking four of five fights since. He had a surprising setback against Australia's Jeff Horn in the summer of 2017, but one year leader took down Lucas Matthysse via technical knockout. In January, at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena ring he'll be fighting in on Saturday, he beat Adrien Broner via unanimous decision. Pacquiao will be unfazed by the raucous crowd and worldwide stage.

While the numbers might point to Thurman in several categories, it's tough to overstate the importance of Pacquiao's experience in the ring. He's been knocked out just once since 1999, so this fight has a strong chance of going the full 12 rounds. That could give Pacquio, a technical master known for his ability to pace and manage a fight, the edge if it goes to a decision.

Kahn is highly confident he has the Pacquiao vs. Thurman winner, and he also locked in a prop bet that pays 20-1. He's sharing his confident Pacquiao vs. Thurman predictions, along with his unmatched analysis, over at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacquiao vs. Thurman? And which prop bet should you back for a 20-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday's megafight, all from the boxing insider who's nailed three straight Pacquiao and Thurman fights.