Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from top expert who's nailed 3 straight fights

The anticipation is building as we inch closer to the star-studded boxing showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman. The WBA title bout gets underway on Saturday, July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao enters this bout as the only eight-division champion in boxing history and he'll put his stellar 61-7-2 record on the line against Thurman, a fellow Welterweight World Champion. Thurman enters this WBA showdown against Pacquiao with a sterling 29-0-0 record, and he'll look to use his height and length to his advantage against a smaller Pacquiao. Despite having an undefeated record, the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds list Thurman as the slight underdog at -105 on the money line (risk $105 to win $100), with Pacquiao going off as the favorite at -115. Before locking in any Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks of your own for a fight Vegas views as virtually even, be sure to check out the latest predictions from SportsLine's boxing expert Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Now, Kahn has broken down Pacquiao vs. Thurman like only he can and released his best bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Kahn knows that Thurman will look to use his length against Pacquiao to avoid unnecessary body shots. The 30-year-old will use a combination of jabs and speedy footwork to avoid shots to the body. Thurman has a distinct height and reach advantage over Pacquiao, and he'll need to use both to keep the veteran from landing those lethal combination punches.

"Thurman is going to look to mitigate Pacquiao's activity, angles, southpaw stance and punches in bunches by keeping Pacquiao at arm's length," Kahn told SportsLine. "The jab and footwork of Thurman are all he's going to need to keep Pacquiao off him."

Meanwhile, Pacquaio has won four of five fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. A senator in the Phillipines, Pacquiao has a break in his political duties that's allowing him a full training camp, per the Los Angeles Times.

Kahn is highly confident he has the Pacquiao vs. Thurman winner, and he also locked in a prop bet that pays 20-1. He's sharing his confident Pacquiao vs. Thurman predictions, along with his unmatched analysis, over at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacquiao vs. Thurman? And what prop bet should you back for a 20-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for the July 20 megafight, all from the boxing insider who's nailed three straight Pacquiao and Thurman fights.