Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's hit 3 straight fights

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman have each been the top welterweight in the world at one point in their careers. Both have also held multiple title belts in the division. Now, they'll look to scale the mountain yet again in a deep and crowded division. It all goes down on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The WBA Welterweight title will be on the line as the 40-year-old Pacquiao (61-7-2) takes on the 30-year-old Thurman (29-0-1) in one of the most-anticipated matches on the 2019 boxing calendar. It's a battle of contrasting styles, with Pacquiao still using his speed and boxing acumen at 40 and Thurman looking to take advantage of height, reach and power advantages. Pacquiao is the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), up from an open of -140, while Thurman is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Before you make your Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks for Saturday night's must-see match, listen to what SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn has to say.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Kahn knows Thurman will be looking to prove himself after a rusty-looking majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in his comeback fight in January. Thurman has designs on getting back to the top of the division. In fact, a win over the only eight-division champion in boxing history would put him in a spot to earn a megafight against Errol Spence Jr., Terrence Crawford or possibly even a rematch with WBC champion Shawn Porter, whom Thurman beat in 2016.

Look for Thurman to use his jab to keep Pacquiao at bay and set up his bigger power punches. Pacquiao's lack of power (one knockout in his last 14 fights) should allow Thurman to be the aggressor. After starting his career as a puncher, Thurman has refined his style and will look to work the angles for a career-restoring win.

Kahn has also considered that Pacquiao still has the ability at age 40 to outpace the younger Thurman. With his knockout power waning, Pacquiao has used speed and angles to outpoint his opponents. That strategy has guided him to four wins in his last five fights, and in his last two wins over Matthysse and Adrien Broner, Pacquiao has controlled the pace against much younger fighters.

He's also had plenty of experience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the site of Saturday's clash. In fact, Pacquiao vs. Thurman will be his 15th fight at the venue dating all the way back to a victory over Lehlohonolo Ledwaba in 2001. Since then, Pacquiao has faced boxers like Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, and Shane Mosley at the iconic Strip arena. His last match, a 12-round victory over Broner, was also at MGM.

