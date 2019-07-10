Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's nailed 3 straight fights

One of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches of the year is quickly approaching as Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman in a WBA World title fight on Saturday, July 20. The bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, enters this star-studded showdown on the tail-end of his impressive career. However, despite being 40 years old and having a disadvantage in height and reach, Pacquiao enters his bout against Thurman as the slight money line favorite at -115 (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Meanwhile, Thurman, who has an unblemished 29-0 record, is going off as the slight underdog at -105 (risk $105 to win $100). Before locking in any Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks of your own, you should see the latest predictions from SportsLine's resident boxing expert, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring.

Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision.

For Thurman's last fight, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision.

Kahn knows that Thurman will look to use his length against Pacquiao to avoid unnecessary body shots. The 30-year-old will use a combination of jabs and speedy footwork to avoid shots to the body. Thurman has a distinct height and reach advantage over Pacquiao, and he'll need to use both to keep the veteran from landing those lethal combination punches.



"Thurman is going to look to mitigate Pacquiao's activity, angles, southpaw stance and punches in bunches by keeping Pacquiao at arm's length," Kahn told SportsLine. "The jab and footwork of Thurman are all he's going to need to keep Pacquiao off him."

Meanwhile, Kahn has also taken into account that Pacquiao has had major success throughout his career in Las Vegas. In fact, Pacquiao has won 16 of his 20 previous fights in Sin City. His last win, which came in January, was held at the same venue as Pacquiao vs. Thurman and came against Adrien Broner. His last loss at MGM Grand Garden Arena was in 2015 against Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao will look to lean on his experience and throw punches in bunches to keep Thurman off-balance. Pacquiao is smaller in stature and doesn't have the reach Thurman does, so going inside and landing body shots will be important to upset the timing and rhythm of Thurman. The 40-year-old will look to use his speed and quick counters to keep Thurman guessing in hopes of landing a fatal punch and handing Thurman the first loss of his career.

