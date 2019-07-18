Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, fight card, prop bets: PacMan favored in title showdown
Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division
Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.
Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January as well as his first knockout in eight years over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez.
The fight left many questioning Thurman's ability in coming back from a two-year layoff with injuries as he was nearly stopped late in the bout while refusing to push the pace. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet.
The winner on Saturday is likely heading to a unification bout with the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter in an ongoing attempt to crown the best fighter in the world at 147 pounds.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete breakdown of Pacquiao vs. Thurman starting at the 44:05 mark below.
Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds and prop bets provided by Westgate.
Fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Manny Pacquiao -160
Keith Thurman +140
WBA welterweight title
Caleb Plant -1600
Mike Lee +900
IBF super middleweight title
Sergey Lipnets n/a
John Molina Jr. n/a
Welterweight
Props
|Prop bets
|Odds
Manny Pacquiao over 11.5 rounds
-380
Keith Thurman under 11.5 rounds
+290
|Manny Pacquiao by decision
|+150
|Manny Pacquiao by KO
|+450
|Keith Thurman by decision
|+200
|Keith Thurman by KO
|+600
|Fight ends in draw
|+1000
