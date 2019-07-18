Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, fight card, prop bets: PacMan favored in title showdown

Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January as well as his first knockout in eight years over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez.

The fight left many questioning Thurman's ability in coming back from a two-year layoff with injuries as he was nearly stopped late in the bout while refusing to push the pace. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet.

The winner on Saturday is likely heading to a unification bout with the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter in an ongoing attempt to crown the best fighter in the world at 147 pounds.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds and prop bets provided by Westgate.

Fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Manny Pacquiao -160 Keith Thurman +140 WBA welterweight title Caleb Plant -1600 Mike Lee +900 IBF super middleweight title Sergey Lipnets n/a John Molina Jr. n/a Welterweight

Props

Prop bets Odds Manny Pacquiao over 11.5 rounds -380 Keith Thurman under 11.5 rounds +290 Manny Pacquiao by decision +150 Manny Pacquiao by KO +450 Keith Thurman by decision +200 Keith Thurman by KO +600 Fight ends in draw +1000

