Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, fight card, prop bets: PacMan favored in title showdown

Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division

TGB Promotions

Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January  as well as his first knockout in eight years over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez. 

The fight left many questioning Thurman's ability in coming back from a two-year layoff with injuries as he was nearly stopped late in the bout while refusing to push the pace. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet.

The winner on Saturday is likely heading to a unification bout with the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter in an ongoing attempt to crown the best fighter in the world at 147 pounds. 

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete breakdown of Pacquiao vs. Thurman starting at the 44:05 mark below.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds and prop bets provided by Westgate. 

Fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class

Manny Pacquiao -160

Keith Thurman +140

WBA welterweight title

Caleb Plant -1600

Mike Lee +900

IBF super middleweight title

Sergey Lipnets n/a

John Molina Jr. n/a

Welterweight

Props

Prop betsOdds

Manny Pacquiao over 11.5 rounds

-380

Keith Thurman under 11.5 rounds

+290

Manny Pacquiao by decision+150
Manny Pacquiao by KO+450
Keith Thurman by decision+200
Keith Thurman by KO+600
Fight ends in draw+1000

So who wins Pacquiao vs. Thurman? And which prop bet should you back for a 20-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for the July 20 megafight, all from the boxing insider who's nailed three straight Pacquiao and Thurman fights.

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories