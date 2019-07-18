Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, fight card, prop bets: Veteran favored in welterweight title bout

Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January in which he successfully defended his WBA (regular) welterweight title. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez in a matchup that ended a near-two-year layoff for Thurman as he dealt with injuries. Now seemingly fully healthy, Thurman has the chance to again state his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet while adding the biggest name to his resume yet. On the flip side, however, Pacquiao could stop the undefeated Thurman in his tracks and let the rest of the welterweights know that he plans on continuing to be a force.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds provided via Westgate.

Fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Manny Pacquiao -160 Keith Thurman +140 WBA welterweight title Caleb Plant -1600 Mike Lee +900 IBF super middleweight title Sergey Lipnets n/a John Molina Jr. n/a Welterweight

Props