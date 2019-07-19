Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, prop bets, undercard: PacMan favored in title showdown
Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division
Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.
Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January as well as his first knockout in eight years over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez.
Saturday's main event is also the first of a de facto mini tournament at welterweight as the winner is likely to take on either Errol Spence Jr. or Shawn Porter next depending on who comes out victorious in that September showdown.
In final taster before heading to PPV, Fox will showcase a pair of super middleweights squaring off in IBF champion Caleb Plant and veteran Mike Lee. Plant claimed the title in his last bout with a unanimous decision over José Uzcátegui in January and boasts an undefeated mark at 18-0. Lee is undefeated as well and coming off a decision win over Jose Hernandez in June 2018.
Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds and prop bets provided by Westgate.
Fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Manny Pacquiao -160
Keith Thurman +140
WBA welterweight title
|Yordenis Ugas -450
|Omar Figueroa +350
|Welterweights
|Luis Nery -2000
|Juan Carlos Payano +1000
|Bantamweights
Caleb Plant -1600
Mike Lee +900
IBF super middleweight title
Props
|Prop bets
|Odds
Manny Pacquiao over 11.5 rounds
-360
Keith Thurman under 11.5 rounds
+280
|Manny Pacquiao by decision
|+150
|Manny Pacquiao by KO
|+450
|Keith Thurman by decision
|+200
|Keith Thurman by KO
|+600
|Fight ends in draw
|+1000
