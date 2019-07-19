Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, prop bets, undercard: PacMan favored in title showdown

Oddsmakers see Pacquiao continuing his climb back to the top of the welterweight division

TGB Promotions

Las Vegas is set to play host once again to one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a pair of the best welterweights in the world will meet in the center of the ring when WBA champion Keith Thurman squares off against living legend and former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a lopsided decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January  as well as his first knockout in eight years over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018. Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez. 

Saturday's main event is also the first of a de facto mini tournament at welterweight as the winner is likely to take on either Errol Spence Jr. or Shawn Porter next depending on who comes out victorious in that September showdown.

In final taster before heading to PPV, Fox will showcase a pair of super middleweights squaring off in IBF champion Caleb Plant and veteran Mike Lee. Plant claimed the title in his last bout with a unanimous decision over José Uzcátegui in January and boasts an undefeated mark at 18-0. Lee is undefeated as well and coming off a decision win over Jose Hernandez in June 2018.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday's offering on Fox PPV, with odds and prop bets provided by Westgate. 

Fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class

Manny Pacquiao -160

Keith Thurman +140

WBA welterweight title

Yordenis Ugas -450Omar Figueroa +350Welterweights
Luis Nery -2000Juan Carlos Payano +1000Bantamweights

Caleb Plant -1600

Mike Lee +900

IBF super middleweight title

Props

Prop betsOdds

Manny Pacquiao over 11.5 rounds

-360

Keith Thurman under 11.5 rounds

+280

Manny Pacquiao by decision+150
Manny Pacquiao by KO+450
Keith Thurman by decision+200
Keith Thurman by KO+600
Fight ends in draw+1000

