Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman set for huge welterweight showdown in July

A long-rumored summer blockbuster appears to be a go for July 20.

After months of speculation that eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who holds the WBA's secondary welterweight title, would look to unify with full WBA titleholder Keith Thurman, the Filipino icon tweeted out Saturday that the fight is on.

The summer just got a little hotter! pic.twitter.com/SxcZsEauNq — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 12, 2019

According to the tweet, the fight will take place on Fox PPV, although no site has been announced as of yet. Fox's broadcast of Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams later confirmed the bout.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), who turned 40 in January, has seemingly turned back the clock over the past year with a stoppage of Lucas Matthysse that ended a nine-year gap between knockouts and a dominant decision win over Adrien Broner in January.

A full-time senator in his native Philippines, Pacquiao appears to be a different fighter from the one who was beaten to the punch repeatedly in a 2017 disputed decision loss to Jeff Horn in Australia that saw Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach suggest retirement.

The fight against Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) is expected to be a pick 'em, mostly because the 30-year-old slugger, nicknamed "One Time," looked sluggish in January when he returned from a two-year layoff due to separate injuries to outpoint Josesito Lopez.

Thurman, who was stripped of his WBC title during his absence, retained his WBA belt and will look for his sixth title defense.