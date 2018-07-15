Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse: Fight start time, live stream online, watch on ESPN+

We are once again on the precipice of another Manny Pacquiao showdown. The Filipino legend is set to step into the ring once more on Saturday night in Malaysia against Lucas Matthysse for the WBA regular welterweight title.

The former eight-division champion is looking to add another belt to his collection, but many believe this could be the last "major" fight of Pacquiao's storied career after the debacle in Australia last summer.

Pacquiao (59-7-2) will be stepping into the ring for the first time in over a year, and all boxing fans certainly remember what took place the last summer.

See who expert Brian Campbell is picking to win in Malaysia on Saturday.

Pacquiao ventured to Australia to take on little-known Jeff Horn and challenge "The Hornet" for his WBO welterweight title. Despite looking decent in the fight, PacMan lost a surprising unanimous decision and turned down his option for an immediate rematch.

Pacquiao's opponent on Saturday is WBA regular welterweight champion Matthysse. The task of handing Pacquiao his second consecutive defeat will mark Matthysse's first defense of the title that he recently won this past January when he defeated Tewa Kiram via knockout in Round 8.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Below is all the information you need to watch the welterweight championship showdown live.

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Axiata Arena -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Stream: ESPN+

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse main card, odds