Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse: Fight start time, live stream online, watch on ESPN+
All the info you need to catch Pacquiao's return to the ring on Saturday in Malaysia
We are once again on the precipice of another Manny Pacquiao showdown. The Filipino legend is set to step into the ring once more on Saturday night in Malaysia against Lucas Matthysse for the WBA regular welterweight title.
The former eight-division champion is looking to add another belt to his collection, but many believe this could be the last "major" fight of Pacquiao's storied career after the debacle in Australia last summer.
Pacquiao (59-7-2) will be stepping into the ring for the first time in over a year, and all boxing fans certainly remember what took place the last summer.
Pacquiao ventured to Australia to take on little-known Jeff Horn and challenge "The Hornet" for his WBO welterweight title. Despite looking decent in the fight, PacMan lost a surprising unanimous decision and turned down his option for an immediate rematch.
Pacquiao's opponent on Saturday is WBA regular welterweight champion Matthysse. The task of handing Pacquiao his second consecutive defeat will mark Matthysse's first defense of the title that he recently won this past January when he defeated Tewa Kiram via knockout in Round 8.
Below is all the information you need to watch the welterweight championship showdown live.
Pacquiao vs. Matthysse viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 14
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Axiata Arena -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Stream: ESPN+
Pacquiao vs. Matthysse main card, odds
Manny Pacquiao -265
Lucas Matthysse (c) +205
WBA regular welterweight title
Jhack Tepora N/A
Edivaldo Ortega N/A
Vacant interim WBA featherweight title
Carlos Canizales (c) N/A
Bin Liu N/A
WBA junior flyweight title
Pacquiao vs. Matthysse fight prediction
This very well may be Pacquiao's last stand as a top fighter
