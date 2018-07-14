Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse: Fight start time, watch live stream online, ESPN+

One of the biggest names in boxing of this generation will step back into the ring on Saturday night. Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will be back in action this weekend as he aims to add another welterweight title to his legacy when he takes on Lucas Matthysse.

Pacquiao will be stepping into the ring for the first time in over a year, and all boxing fans certainly remember what took place the last time he competed. Over in Australia last July, Pacquiao was on the wrong end of a controversial decision to Jeff Horn, losing his WBO welterweight title in the process. Horn would lose that championship to Terence Crawford just last month via TKO.

The Filipino legend's opponent on Saturday is WBA regular welterweight champion Matthysse. The task of handing Pacquiao his second consecutive defeat will mark Matthysse's first defense of the title that he recently won this past January when he defeated Tewa Kiram via knockout in Round 8.

Does Pacquiao have another championship performance left in him, or could this be yet another reminder that his career has come to a close? We'll find out on Saturday, and below is all the information you need to watch the welterweight championship showdown live.

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Axiata Arena -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Stream: ESPN+

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse main card, odds