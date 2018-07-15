Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse results: Live updates, fight scorecard, undercard

Follow along as Pacquaio and Matthysse battle for the WBA regular welterweight title in Malaysia

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao looks to rebound from a disappointing title loss in 2017 when he challenges Lucas Matthysse on Saturday for his WBA secondary welterweight title.

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), who turns 40 in December, takes his traveling road show to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in a fight that should produce fireworks considering the power punching and brawling style of the 35-year-old Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs).

There are certainly elements for this to be a trap fight for Pacquiao, who looked his age last July against Jeff Horn and continues to juggle boxing as a full-time senator in his native Philippines. Pacquiao will also be without the services of his Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach after parting ways.

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse scorecard


R1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Total

Pacquiao

Matthysse

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse live coverage

