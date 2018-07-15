Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse results: Live updates, fight scorecard, undercard
Follow along as Pacquaio and Matthysse battle for the WBA regular welterweight title in Malaysia
Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao looks to rebound from a disappointing title loss in 2017 when he challenges Lucas Matthysse on Saturday for his WBA secondary welterweight title.
Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), who turns 40 in December, takes his traveling road show to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in a fight that should produce fireworks considering the power punching and brawling style of the 35-year-old Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs).
There are certainly elements for this to be a trap fight for Pacquiao, who looked his age last July against Jeff Horn and continues to juggle boxing as a full-time senator in his native Philippines. Pacquiao will also be without the services of his Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach after parting ways.
Pacquiao vs. Matthysse scorecard
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Pacquiao
Matthysse
Pacquiao vs. Matthysse live coverage
-
