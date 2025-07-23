One of the greatest fighters of the past 30 years is set to return to the ring on July 19 when Manny Pacquiao ends his retirement to face Mario Barrios. Pacquiao will be looking to add to his legendary resume by picking up another championship as Barrios' WBC welterweight title will be on the line.

Pacquiao has not fought professionally since August 2021 when he lost a WBA welterweight title fight to Yordenis Ugas. Adding to that inactivity, the Ugas fight was Pacquiao's first fight in more than two years.

Despite this, Pacquiao, 46, is looking to do the unthinkable and knock off a 30-year-old champion to beat his own record as the oldest man to win a welterweight title, an accomplishment achieved when Pacquiao was 40.

"I'm here again for another big fight. I'm so thankful to the fans for all their support," Pacquiao said at the final press conference this week. "Without the fans, boxing is dead. I really appreciate their support. I'm OK being the underdog. I've been the underdog many times. I'm always bringing surprises.

"I've been a challenger many times and it's always the same feeling. I'm excited to take the belt. He's a good fighter also, but our job is to entertain the fans. We're gonna give them a real fight."

After capturing the interim WBC belt, Barrios was eventually promoted to full champion, retaining the title in November with a split draw against Abel Ramos.

"It's been a long camp and we're ready to step in there come Saturday. This is historic," Barrios said. "Hats off to Pacquiao for daring to be great. But it's my time now and I'm gonna show that come Saturday."

The undercard features another title bout when WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora takes on Tim Tszyu for a second time. Fundora earned the title with his first win over Tszyu, a 2024 split decision that was a contender for Fight of the Year that became a bloody war thanks to a stray elbow. Now fresh off TKO win over Chordale Booker in March, Funodra looks to repeat the feat once more. Plus, former titleholder Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz is back in action when he takes on Omar Salcido at junior welterweight. And former champion Brandon Figueroa returns to face Joet Gonzalez at featherweight.

"This is gonna be a great fight. It was so nice we had to do it twice," Fundora said. "We're gonna put on a great show Saturday night. Anything can happen in boxing. That first fight was a reminder. I just had to stick to the plan and that's what I did. I feel very confident. I felt confident in the first fight. We had to run this back. Damage is gonna be done."

Let's take a closer look at the fight card with the latest odds. Be sure to keep track of this page for the latest news around fight week in Las Vegas.

Barrios vs. Pacquiao fight card, odds

Mario Barrios (c) -235 vs. Manny Pacquiao +195, WBC welterweight title

Tim Tszyu -165 vs. Sebastian Fundora (c) +130, WBC, WBO junior middleweight titles

Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido, junior welterweights

Brandon Figueroa -250 vs. Joet Gonzalez +205, featherweights

Where to watch Barrios vs. Pacquiao

Date: July 19 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

July 19 | MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: PBC on Prime PPV | Price: $79.99

Pacquiao vs. Barrios countdown

