One of the greatest fighters of the past 30 years is set to return to the ring on July 19 when Manny Pacquiao ends his retirement to face Mario Barrios. Pacquiao will be looking to add to his legendary resume by picking up another championship as Barrios' WBC welterweight title will be on the line.

Pacquiao has not fought professionally since August 2021 when he lost a WBA welterweight title fight to Yordenis Ugas. Adding to that inactivity, the Ugas fight was Pacquiao's first fight in more than two years.

Despite this, Pacquiao, 46, is looking to do the unthinkable and knock off a 30-year-old champion to beat his own record as the oldest man to win a welterweight title, an accomplishment achieved when Pacquiao was 40.

"The reason I came back to boxing is that I realized I can still fight," Pacquiao said. "I still have that passion, I still have that speed. I am blessed by God. I feel happiness in my heart that I can come back here for a fight in Vegas. It's nice, it's what I want.

"This victory is very important because this is very good inspiration for young kids, not only for the boxers but also for the people who have dreams. Even though I'm 46, if you are still dreaming in your life, you can make it."

Barrios will be looking to add the biggest name-value win of his own career. Barrios has fought big names in his career, losing a competitive bout with Gervonta Davis by late TKO in 2021 and losing a wide decision to Keith Thurman the following year.

After capturing the interim WBC belt, Barrios was eventually promoted to full champion, retaining the title in November with a split draw against Abel Ramos.

In addition to the return of Pacquiao, there's three more fights on the main card and each has its own intrigue. Sebastian Fundora must prove again to be better than Tim Tszyu when the two rematch for the WBC junior middleweight title. Fundora earned the title with a split decision win over Tszyu in March 2024 under somewhat controversial circumstances as a clash of heads opened a huge gash on Tszyu's head that affected him the rest of the fight. Plus, former junior welterweight champion Isaac Cruz is back in action when he takes on Angel Fierro. And former junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is back in a featherweight contest against Joet Gonzalez.

Let's take a closer look at the fight card with the latest odds. Be sure to keep track of this page for the latest news around fight week in Las Vegas.

Barrios vs. Pacquiao fight card, odds

Mario Barrios (c) -360 vs. Manny Pacquiao +235, WBC welterweight championship

Tim Tszyu -165 vs. Sebastian Fundora (c) +120, WBC junior middleweight championship

Isaac Cruz -590 vs. Angel Fierro +360, junior welterweights

Brandon Figueroa -360 vs. Joet Gonzalez +240, featherweights

Where to watch Barrios vs. Pacquiao

Date: July 19 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

July 19 | MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: PBC on Prime PPV | Price: $79.99

Pacquiao vs. Barrios countdown