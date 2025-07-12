One of the greatest fighters of the past 30 years is set to return to the ring on July 19 when Manny Pacquiao ends his retirement to face Mario Barrios. Pacquiao will be looking to add to his legendary resume by picking up another championship as Barrios' WBC welterweight title will be on the line.

Pacquiao has not fought professionally since August 2021 when he lost a WBA welterweight title fight to Yordenis Ugas. Adding to that inactivity, the Ugas fight was Pacquiao's first fight in more than two years.

Despite this, Pacquiao, 46, is looking to do the unthinkable and knock off a 30-year-old champion to beat his own record as the oldest man to win a welterweight title, an accomplishment achieved when Pacquiao was 40.

Barrios will be looking to add the biggest name-value win of his own career. Barrios has fought big names in his career, losing a competitive bout with Gervonta Davis by late TKO in 2021 and losing a wide decision to Keith Thurman the following year.

After capturing the interim WBC belt, Barrios was eventually promoted to full champion, retaining the title in November with a split draw against Abel Ramos.

The card also features a big rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu for Fundora's WBC junor middleweight title. Fundora won the belt from Tszyu in a March 2024 war that saw Fundora take a split decision in a bloody bout.

Let's take a closer look at the fight card with the latest odds. Be sure to keep track of this page for the latest news around fight week in Las Vegas.

Barrios vs. Pacquiao fight card, odds

Mario Barrios (c) -360 vs. Manny Pacquiao +235, WBC welterweight championship

Tim Tszyu -165 vs. Sebastian Fundora (c) +120, WBC junior middleweight championship

Isaac Cruz -590 vs. Angel Fierro +360, junior welterweights

Brandon Figueroa -360 vs. Joet Gonzalez +240

Where to watch Barrios vs. Pacquiao