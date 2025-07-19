Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time tonight, undercard

Can Manny Pacquiao turn back the clock and score a world championship at 46? That question will be answered on Saturday when Pacquiao ends a near four-year retirement to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Pacquiao has only fought once in the past six years, a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Pacquiao hung up the gloves after that loss, but made the surprising decision to return to action in an immediate title fight with Barrios in a fight nearly six years to the date of Pacquiao's last professional victory.

Barrios has lost some high-profile fights in his career, losing to both Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Keith Thurman. Despite those losses, Barrios went on to win the WBC interim welterweight title and was elevated to full champion shortly after.

Why Manny Pacquiao believes that, even at 46, an upset could be brewing against Mario Barrios on Saturday Brian Campbell

Barrios will enter the fight not only as the far younger man, but also with a six-inch advantage in height and four-inch advantage in reach, all factors in why he is the favorite heading into Saturday night.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card, odds

Odds via BetRivers