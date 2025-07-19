Skip to Main Content
Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time tonight, undercard

The legendary former champion returns to the ring in Las Vegas

Can Manny Pacquiao turn back the clock and score a world championship at 46? That question will be answered on Saturday when Pacquiao ends a near four-year retirement to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Pacquiao has only fought once in the past six years, a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Pacquiao hung up the gloves after that loss, but made the surprising decision to return to action in an immediate title fight with Barrios in a fight nearly six years to the date of Pacquiao's last professional victory.

Barrios has lost some high-profile fights in his career, losing to both Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Keith Thurman. Despite those losses, Barrios went on to win the WBC interim welterweight title and was elevated to full champion shortly after.

Barrios will enter the fight not only as the far younger man, but also with a six-inch advantage in height and four-inch advantage in reach, all factors in why he is the favorite heading into Saturday night.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight card, odds

Odds via BetRivers

  • Mario Barrios (c) -275 vs. Manny Pacquiao +210, WBC welterweight title
  • Tim Tszyu -155 vs. Sebastian Fundora (c) +125, WBC junior middleweight title
  • Isaac Cruz -550 vs. Angel Fierro +380, junior welterweights
  • Brandon Figueroa -260 vs. Joet Gonzalez +200, featherweights
  • David Picasso -2000 vs. Kyonosuke Kameda +950, junior featherweights
  • Mark Magsayo -800 vs. Jorge Mata +500, lightweights
  • Gary Allen Russell Jr. -1600 vs. Hugo Castaneda +800, junior lightweights
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 20, 2025, 12:06 AM
Jul. 19, 2025, 8:06 pm EDT
 
The Pacquiao vs. Barrios pay-per-view event is live

We are a long way from getting to the main event, but there should be some good fights along the way. We'll be with you the whole night, all the way through Pacquiao's attempt to end his retirement with a world championship return. Stay tuned for updates and highlights all night long.

 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 20, 2025, 12:04 AM
Jul. 19, 2025, 8:04 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:53 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:53 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:47 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:47 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:34 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:34 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:33 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:33 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:30 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:30 pm EDT
 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:14 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:14 pm EDT
 
Welcome to the CBS Sports live blog for the card headlined by Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao will be looking to win the WBC welterweight championship currently held by Barrios. This is the first fight for Pacquiao, 46, since he retired just shy of four years ago. It's also just the second fight for Pacquiao in six years. He now takes on a younger, bigger fighter in a bid to add to his legendary resume.

 
@premierboxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:07 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:07 pm EDT
